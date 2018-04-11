FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 11, 2018 / 12:27 PM / in 8 hours

Teleology to pay $450 mln to close Nigeria's 9mobile takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 11 (Reuters) - Teleology Holdings has paid a $50 million deposit to buy 9mobile, Nigeria’s fourth largest telecoms provider, and has 90 days to pay $450 million to complete the acquisition, telecoms regulator said.

Teleology was picked as preferred bidder for debt-laden 9mobile, the Nigerian Communications Commission said, following a bid process arranged by Barclays Africa.

9mobile, formerly called Etisalat Nigeria, was taken over by its lenders last year for failing to keep up with its debt repayments. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.