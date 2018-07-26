FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 26, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria's 9mobile extends its takeover timeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s 9mobile has extended the timeline to complete its takeover by new investors to finalise documentation, the country’s fourth largest telecoms firms aid on Thursday.

It said its board expects the takeover to be completed “as soon as possible” and that the extension was necessary for a smooth transition.

In February, Teleology Holdings Limited was picked as preferred bidder for 9mobile, formerly called Etisalat Nigeria, following a bid process arranged by Barclays Africa, in the wake of a debt default that caused its lenders to step in. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.