9th Circuit backs Midland Funding’s approach to collection of time-barred debts  

Barbara Grzincic

Debt collectors do not violate federal law by sending dunning notices after the time to sue the borrower has expired unless the notice is otherwise misleading or deceptive, a U.S. appeals court held Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a potential class action filed against Midland Funding and its account-servicing subsidiary, Midland Credit Management, which had tried to collect a 2008 credit-card balance from an Idaho man in 2017. The statute of limitations had run more than two years earlier.

