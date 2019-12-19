9th Circuit backs Midland Funding’s approach to collection of time-barred debts  

Debt collectors do not violate federal law by sending dunning notices after the time to sue the borrower has expired unless the notice is otherwise misleading or deceptive, a U.S. appeals court held Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a potential class action filed against Midland Funding and its account-servicing subsidiary, Midland Credit Management, which had tried to collect a 2008 credit-card balance from an Idaho man in 2017. The statute of limitations had run more than two years earlier.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s4ymtH