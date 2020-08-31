Westlaw News
9th Circuit rejects ‘impossibility’ standard for pain as a disability in longshore case

Credible complaints of “severe, persistent, and prolonged pain” can establish a prima facie case of disability for purposes of the Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act, even if the claimant is physically capable of performing his or her past work, a federal appeals court held Friday in a matter of first impression for the circuit.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it is not necessary to show that a worker is literally incapable of doing the job or of doing so only with “excruciating” or “torturous” pain.

