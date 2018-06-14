9th Circuit throws some shade on First Solar shareholders in derivative appeal

A group of First Solar shareholders cannot sue the company’s officers and directors for allegedly breaching their fiduciary duties by downplaying the severity of manufacturing problems with its rooftop panels, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Phoenix, Arizona, who dismissed the action after finding the plaintiffs deliberately skipped a step required by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

