9th Circuit to hear argument in attorney-client call wiretap appeal

Lawyers for a Nevada criminal defense attorney who brought wiretapping claims against private prison operator CoreCivic Inc for allegedly unlawfully intercepting and recording calls between attorneys and clients in detention facilities will urge a federal appeals court in California to reverse a lower court’s ruling in favor of the company.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral argument Tuesday in the appeal of a Nevada federal court’s summary judgment order in which a judge found the criminal defense attorney’s claims are time-barred under the statute of limitations of federal and state wiretap statutes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XHYdEQ