9th Circuit upholds retroactive extension of Chapter 7 trustee’s assumption rights

Dishonest statements by a Chapter 7 debtor’s former principal warranted a retroactive extension of the trustee’s deadline to assume the debtor’s contracts, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2016 decision by a bankruptcy judge in Santa Ana, California, who authorized the trustee for Point Center Financial Inc (PCF) to assume one of PCF’s contracts more than two years after an earlier extension expired.

