9th Circuit won't undo order compelling arbitration in Uber driver case

An Uber Technologies Inc driver must arbitrate his data security case against the company, after a federal appeals court refused to overturn a district court’s decision finding the Alabama-based driver didn’t fall within an exemption for workers engaged in interstate commerce under federal arbitration law.

In a win for the company and its lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Hogan Lovells, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied driver William Grice’s petition for writ of mandamus to vacate the district court’s order. Even though there are “tensions” between the lower court ruling and other circuit decisions addressing the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) exemption clause at issue, the decision was not “clearly erroneous as a matter of law,” the panel found.

