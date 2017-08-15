惠譽授予北京首鋼基金‘A-’的首次評級

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 14 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年8月7日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1027541">Fitch Assigns First-Time 'A-' to Beijing Shougang Fund 惠譽評級已在今日授予中國的北京首鋼基金有限公司‘A-’級的長期發行人違約評級和‘F1’級的短期發行人違約評級，展望為穩定。 北京首鋼基金由北京市政府和首鋼集團有限公司（A-/穩定）在2014年12月設立，計劃注入資本為200億人民幣（雙方共同等額出資）。北京首鋼基金通過投資基金或直接 投資，協助首鋼集團承擔京津冀協同發展計劃的兩個核心部分——曹妃甸園區發展和首鋼北京園區發展，以及其他由國家或北京市政府開展的項目。 北京首鋼基金由首鋼集團全資持有，北京市政府以委託的形式出資。惠譽認為北京首鋼基金是政府全資所有的投資平台，因為首鋼集團由北京國有資產監督與管理委員會（國資委）全 資持有。 關鍵評級驅動因素 北京首鋼基金的長期發行人違約評級的驅動因素是基於惠譽相信在公司遇到重大問題時，首鋼集團會提供特別支持，這是由於兩家公司有非常緊密的關係，另外北京市政府也會通過首 鋼集團提供潛在支持給北京首鋼基金。惠譽認為北京首鋼基金是首鋼集團的核心子公司，因為公司由首鋼集團全資所有、承載首鋼品牌、並且在支持首鋼集團執行京津冀計劃中具有戰 略角色。因此，北京首鋼基金的評級與首鋼集團的評級等同。 首鋼集團也積極協調北京首鋼基金和集團旗下其他附屬公司的關係，以促進公司的發展。惠譽認為，基於北京首鋼基金的角色和規模，公司是北京市政府財政局管控的最重要戰略投資 基金。因此，惠譽認為在有需要時，北京市政府將通過首鋼集團為北京首鋼基金提供特別支持。 北京首鋼基金的短期發行人違約評級的驅動因素是基於惠譽預計在公司有需要時，首鋼集團或最終母公司——北京市政府將為北京首鋼基金提供短期流動資金支持。 公司的評級展望為穩定，反映出我們認為來自首鋼集團的特別支持將保持不變。 評級敏感性 由於反映北京市政府及時為首鋼集團提供支持的意願或能力發生變化，而令首鋼集團的評級產生任何調整，將會對北京首鋼基金的評級造成相同程度的影響。 此外，如果首鋼集團對公司的持股比例顯著稀釋，或公司在支持首鋼集團執行政府政策的戰略角色弱化，例如北京首鋼基金進行與京津冀計劃以及其他政府開展的項目相關的投資大幅 降低或變為其業務的一小部分，而導致首鋼集團與公司之間的關聯性弱化，則有可能觸發公司的評級下調。 聯繫人： 首席分析師 Leo Wah（華志行）, CFA 董事 +852 2263 9951 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 第二分析師 Rowena Chang 聯席董事 +886 2 8175 7602 評級委員會主席 Tim Roche 高級董事 +612 8256 0310 相關評級委員會日期：2017年7月 28日 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001