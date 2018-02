Feb 15 (Reuters) - Petrochemical company LyondellBasell Industries NV on Thursday said it would buy plastics maker A. Schulman Inc for $2.25 billion, including debt.

Under the deal terms, LyondellBasell will pay $42 per share, a 8.7 percent premium to Schulman’s Wednesday close. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)