Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale - WSJ
October 4, 2017 / 2:53 PM / in 16 days

Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Plastics maker A Schulman Inc is exploring a sale, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Citigroup Inc on the process of sale, which is in its early stages, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2xf6lRT)

The company’s market value was $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Its shares were up 4.9 percent at $37.60.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

