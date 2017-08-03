FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A2 Milk and Synlait confident registration with China food regulator will go ahead
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 2 months ago

A2 Milk and Synlait confident registration with China food regulator will go ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Limited and supplier Synlait Milk said on Thursday their application with China’s food regulator had been accepted for review and they were confident the registration would go ahead as planned.

The firms said in a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange they had applied to the China Food and Drug Administration in May after the regulator required infant formula companies to register by Jan. 1, 2018.

A2 Milk shares erased losses to trade flat after the announcement, after falling around 1.3 percent earlier in the morning. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.