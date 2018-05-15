FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

New Zealand's A2 Milk sees jump in FY revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company A2 Milk Ltd. said on Wednesday it expected full-year revenues to rise more than 63 percent after a surge in the first nine months of the financial year.

Revenue for the 12 months to June 30 is expected to be between NZ$900 million and NZ$920 million ($617.31 million to $631.03 million) compared to NZ$549.5 million the previous year, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

A2 Milk said revenue for the nine months ended March 31 was NZ$660 million, up about 70 percent from last year. ($1 = 1.4579 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
