New Zealand's A2 Milk sees jump in FY revenue

May 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company A2 Milk Ltd. said on Wednesday it expected full-year revenues to rise more than 63 percent after a surge in the first nine months of the financial year.

Revenue for the 12 months to June 30 is expected to be between NZ$900 million and NZ$920 million ($617.31 million to $631.03 million) compared to NZ$549.5 million the previous year, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

A2 Milk said revenue for the nine months ended March 31 was NZ$660 million, up about 70 percent from last year. ($1 = 1.4579 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)