July 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy product maker a2 Milk Company said on Thursday its fiscal 2018 unaudited group revenue grew about 68 percent to around NZ$922 million ($623 million).

The ratio of underlying earnings to sales for the same period is expected to be about 30 percent, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4802 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Robin Pomeroy)