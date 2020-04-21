NZ's a2 Milk Co raises annual outlook for core earnings margin

April 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s a2 Milk Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected a higher full-year core earnings margin, following strong demand for its products in key markets and lower-than-expected costs.

The dairy producer forecast full-year 2020 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin between 31% and 32%, from the previous range of 29% to 30% it had forecast in February.

The company in a statement added that despite uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak, it expects annual revenue in the range of NZ$1.70 billion to NZ$1.75 billion. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)