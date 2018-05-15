UPDATE 1-New Zealand's A2 Milk full-year revenue jumps -statement

(Adds details on FY spending expectations, H1 profit)

May 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company A2 Milk Ltd said on Wednesday it expected full-year revenues to rise more than 63 percent after a surge in the first nine months of the financial year.

Revenue for the 12 months to June 30 is expected to be between NZ$900 million and NZ$920 million ($617.31 million to $631.03 million) compared to NZ$549.5 million the previous year, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

A2 Milk said revenue for the nine months ended March 31 was NZ$660 million, up about 70 percent from last year on the back of strong sales growth in its nutritional products and liquid milk.

The sales growth also reflects the impact of seasonal sales from China selling events, weighted towards the first half of the financial year, the company said.

In February, a2 Milk booked record half-year profit on surging demand for its infant formula in China, as revenue from direct sales in China more than tripled.

A2 Milk now expects to spend about NZ$82 million to NZ$87 million for the full year, given higher expenditure in the second half, primarily in its U.S. and China businesses. ($1 = 1.4579 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)