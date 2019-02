Feb 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s a2 Milk Company Ltd reported a more than 50 percent jump in first-half net profit for the 2019 financial year on Wednesday, helped by thriving demand for its products in China.

Net profit was NZ$152.7 million ($105.07 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with NZ$98.5 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4533 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)