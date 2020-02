Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s a2 Milk Co Ltd reported a 21% rise in half-year profit on Thursday as a ramp up in marketing efforts boosted sales in the United States and China.

The dairy producer posted a net profit of NZ$184.9 million ($116.73 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31 compared with NZ$152.7 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5840 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)