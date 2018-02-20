NZ's a2 Milk links up with Fonterra for supply, distribution

Feb 21 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would work with milk supplier Fonterra Co-operative Group in supply, distribution, sales and marketing in selected markets.

It said the relationship would initially give Fonterra an exclusive arrangement to supply A1 protein free milk products in bulk powder and consumer packaged form to a2 Milk.

Fonterra also entered a licensing agreement to produce, distribute, sell and market a2 Milk branded milk in New Zealand, a2 Milk said. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)