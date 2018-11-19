New Zealand's a2 Milk logs 58.5 pct rise in 4-month core earnings

Nov 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s a2 Milk Co Ltd booked a 58.5 percent rise in core earnings for the first four months of fiscal 2019 thanks to continued demand for its products in the United States and China.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at NZ$124.2 Million ($84.9 million) in the first four months to October, while Revenue rose 40.5 percent to NZ$368.4 million, the company said.

The company also said it expects full-year revenue growth to continue but at a slightly moderate rate.