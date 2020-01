MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A 4.16% in Italian natural gas and power distributor Ascopiave stake bought by utility A2A on Friday was sold by private equity firm Amber, a source close to the matter said Reuters.

“A2A has decided to buy the stake from the fund because it has an industrial sense,” the source added.

Rival utility Hera said in a statement on Friday it had bought a 2.5% stake in Ascopiave from Amber fund.