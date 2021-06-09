A2A, fund Ardian to create Italy's No.2 green energy player

ROME (Reuters) -Investment fund Ardian will spend up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) to create Italy’s second-largest green energy provider in partnership with utility A2A.

A2A’s hydrogen, wind and solar power plants will be transferred into the new company along with its energy supply business and storage assets, it said late Tuesday.

“A2A and Ardian are aiming to establish the second-largest Italian platform focused on the energy transition, and one of the largest electricity producers and suppliers in Italy, with a clear decarbonisation strategy,” it said.

The two firms have already identified potential investment targets and “plan on evaluating further opportunities in the future”, A2A said.

“The agreement with Ardian would make it possible for A2A to accelerate by several years reaching the growth objectives in renewable generation,” A2A CEO Renato Mazzoncini said.

Under their non-binding term sheet Ardian will hold a 45% stake in the new firm. The assets A2A is contributing are valued around 3 billion euros in enterprise value.

A2A, controlled by the local governments of the northern cities of Milan and Brescia, is already Italy’s biggest regional utility.

It has pledged to spend 16 billion euros by 2030 to cut its carbon footprint. A2A also aims to triple its renewable capacity to 5.7 gigawatts through more than 4 billion euros in investment and acquisitions.

Last year A2A and Ardian agreed to work together to develop green hydrogen projects.

Paris-headquartered Ardian was advised by Nomura and A2A by Citi.

($1 = 0.8212 euros)