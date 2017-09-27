A2 Milk registers its infant formula in China

WELLINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company A2 Milk <ATM.NZ said on Thursday that Chinese authorities had accepted the registration of its milk formula, produced by partner processing firm Synlait.

“We look forward to the continued expansion of our business in China following this announcement,” said Geoffrey Babidge, managing director of A2 Milk, in a statement posted on the stock exchange.

China is requiring all brands of imported infant formula to register with its Food and Drug Administration by Jan. 1. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Adrian Croft)