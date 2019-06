LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British roadside recovery company AA said on Wednesday it was trading in line with expectations, in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

AA said it remained well positioned to deliver growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and strong free cash flow generation in full-year 2020 and was well positioned to meet medium-term growth targets to full-year 2023. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)