LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Cleveland Square, an investment vehicle rule by private equity investor Gary Klesch, has raised its stake in British roadside recovery group and insurer AA , a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Cleveland has increased its stake to 4.02 percent from 3.01 percent.

A recent slump in AA’s share price has prompted speculation of takeover bids by private equity firms. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Maiya Keidan)