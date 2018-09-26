FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Breakdown service AA's core first-half earnings fall 16.6 pct

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - British roadside recovery group and insurer AA Plc reported a 16.6 percent fall in first-half core profit, hurt by a rise in costs after it had to service more cars that broke down this year during the long icy winter.

The company reported trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 161 million pounds ($212.1 million) in the six months ended July 18, from 193 million pounds reported a year earlier.

AA reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 trading EBITDA expectations of between 335 million pounds and 345 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7592 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

