UPDATE 1-AA sees full-year core profit drop by 3 pct to $561 mln

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - British roadside recovery group and insurer AA posted a 3 percent drop in core profit, it said on Tuesday, following a year which saw the unexpected departure of the firm’s executive chairman and prompted a strategic review.

Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year ending Jan 31, 2018, was 391 million pounds ($560.77 million), reflecting a higher number of breakdowns and was in line with a company-supplied consensus forecast.

AA said in February it forecast core profit of 390-395 million pounds.

Trading revenue rose 2 percent to 959 million pounds, supported by strong performance in insurance underwriting and broking. Insurance revenue rose 11 percent.

“We have made a positive start to the 2019 financial year as we begin to execute on our new strategy,” Chief Executive Simon Breakwell said in a statement. Breakwell took over after the company dismissed Bob Mackenzie as executive chairman for gross misconduct.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 1.4 pence per share and total dividend of five pence, down 46 percent but in line with previous guidance.

AA said it changed its dividend policy to reflect dividend payment restrictions related to its debt structure, and its new investment plans. Net debt was 2.7 billion pounds at Jan 31, 2018, against a market capitalisation of 800 million.

“We remain confident our financial requirements are well-funded and will continue to seek ways of lowering the cost of borrowings and de-lever over time,” Breakwell said.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)