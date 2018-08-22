UPDATE 1-Apple supplier AAC Tech reports rare fall in net profit, shares plunge

* Q2 net profit falls 39 pct, worst drop since Q3 2014

* Shares reverse gains, briefly down more than 10 pct

* Revenue sees worst quarterly decline since 2009 (Adds share reaction)

By Sijia Jiang

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc , an acoustic components supplier to Apple Inc , said on Wednesday quarterly net profit fell for the first time in nearly four years bruised by a sluggish smartphone market, sending its shares plunging.

AAC, which also supplies leading Chinese smartphone makers such as Huawei Technologies, said net profit in the quarter ended June was 653 million yuan ($95 million), down 39 percent from a year earlier and representing the first fall since the third quarter of 2014.

Revenue slid 14.5 percent to 3.79 billion yuan, the worst quarterly decline since 2009.

AAC blamed that on weaker-than-expected smartphone unit sales amid a contracting global smartphone market, where shipments fell 2.4 percent in the first half.

Shares of AAC reversed earlier gains to plunge more than 10 percent at one point after the results were announced. They were down 4.4 percent at 0620 GMT.

AAC, which supplies acoustic and haptic components for the iPhone and iPad, is estimated to generate up to half of its revenues from Apple.

AAC said Android customers continued to represent an ever-bigger share of revenue and profit, adding that it aimed to diversify its customer base further to rely less on any one customer.

Margins were hit by a stronger yuan, but AAC said it expected an improvement on the back of new demand including for its latest optic lens products.

Jefferies analyst Rex Wu said a big reduction in headcount could also imply more cost savings in the second half of 2018. The company reduced the number of permanent employees by 27 percent in the six months to end-June, to 38,176 as it adopted more automation, AAC said. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Chang-Ran Kim)