LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union at the end of March without a deal would be “reckless” for Britain, the finance chief of Associated British Foods said on Thursday.

“If anybody believes that you can just go ahead without some sort of an agreement here, I think that that is reckless,” finance director John Bason told Reuters. “The UK’s food supply generally is dependent on the free flowing border,” he said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)