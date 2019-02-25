Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2019 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AB Foods says "unbelievable" that hard Brexit is on the table

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - It is “unbelievable” that the British government is contemplating leaving the European Union next month without a deal to smooth its exit, the finance chief of Associated British Foods, one of Britain’s biggest food producers, said.

“For it even to be contemplated - a hard Brexit where you’ve got no arrangement with your major trading partners and when we’re so reliant on them for the food supply chain - I find it unbelievable,” John Bason told Reuters after a trading update on Monday.

“The consequences of getting this wrong for people are major and I want people to understand that,” he said, adding a hard Brexit would be “irresponsible”. (Reporting by James Davey Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below