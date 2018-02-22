FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 22, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 13 hours

Chairman of Primark owner AB Foods Sinclair to retire in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday its chairman Charles Sinclair will retire on April 11 and be succeeded by Michael McLintock, an existing non-executive director at the firm.

Sinclair, 69, has led AB Foods, which also has major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, for eight years, during which the group has grown strongly.

McLintock, 56, is a former chief executive of fund manager M&G. He joined the group as a non-exec director in November.

AB Foods, majority owned by the family of Chief Executive George Weston, is due to update on trading on Monday. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.