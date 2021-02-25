UK's Primark expects strong trading when stores reopen -finance chief

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods expects its Primark fashion chain to trade strongly in the United Kingdom when stores are allowed to re-open again after COVID-19 lockdowns, its finance chief said on Thursday.

“We know that people will welcome us back,” John Bason told Reuters.

He noted that in Austria, where Primark stores re-opened three weeks ago, like-for-like sales year-on-year were already positive.

Earlier, AB Foods warned it expected to lose sales worth 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) from the lockdown of Primark stores in its first half to Feb. 27. It expects to lose a further 480 million pounds in its second half. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)