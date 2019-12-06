Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 6, 2019 / 7:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AB Foods forecasts earnings growth in 2019-20 year

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Friday kept its forecast for earnings growth in its 2019-20 year with anticipated progress in its sugar and grocery businesses supplementing the further expansion of its Primark fashion chain.

“We still expect progress, on both a reported and an IFRS 16 adjusted basis, in adjusted earnings per share for the group for this financial year,” Chairman Michael McLintock said in a statement ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

