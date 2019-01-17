Primark owner AB Foods holds guidance after revenue rise

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday, reporting revenue growth in the Christmas quarter in all of its businesses apart from sugar.

The group, which also has major grocery, agriculture and ingredients divisions, said revenue from continuing operations for the 16 weeks to Jan. 5, was 2 percent ahead of the same period last year at constant currency.

AB Foods said it still expected adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for its 2018-19 financial year to be in line with the 1.40 billion pounds ($1.81 billion) and 134.9 pence made in 2017-18. ($1 = 0.7770 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)