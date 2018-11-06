AB Foods beats forecasts with full-year profit rise, sees flat earnings

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods reported a slightly better-than-expected 3 percent rise in full-year profit, with strong demand at its Primark fashion business and other divisions offsetting lower profits from sugar.

The group said on Tuesday it made adjusted operating profit of 1.4 billion pounds in the year to Sept. 15, compared with analysts’ average forecast of 1.38 billion pounds, according to Refinitiv data.

The group said it expected adjusted earnings per share for the coming year to be in line with this year, at 134.9 pence.