JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest beer maker, expects the total investment in its new brewery at Sagamu in Nigeria, to be up to $400 million, Chief Executive Carlos Brito said on Wednesday.

The $250 million brewery has already started operation and more phases of added capacity are still to come, Brito told reporters at a media briefing in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jane Merriman)