AB InBev Asia business launches up to $9.8 bln Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV , the world’s largest beer maker, on Tuesday kicked off an IPO of its Asia-Pacific business to raise up to $9.8 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest float so far this year, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which includes a portfolio of over 50 beer brands in the region is selling 1.6 billion primary shares, at an indicative range of HK$40 ($5.13) to HK$47 per share, the term sheet showed.

The book closes on July 11, it said.

Asia representatives of the company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.