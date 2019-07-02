AB InBev Asia business launches up to $9.8 bln Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV , the world’s largest beer maker, on Tuesday kicked off an IPO of its Asia-Pacific business to raise up to $9.8 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest float so far this year, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which includes a portfolio of over 50 beer brands in the region is selling 1.6 billion primary shares, at an indicative range of HK$40 ($5.13) to HK$47 per share, the term sheet showed.
The book closes on July 11, it said.
Asia representatives of the company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
$1 = 7.7999 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Alun John and Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar