AB InBev set to revive Budweiser Asia IPO with $5 bln float -sources

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, which shelved a Hong Kong IPO of its Asia Pacific unit in July, is planning to raise about $5 billion from a revived float, people with knowledge of the matter said.

AB InBev, which had aimed to raise as much as $9.8 billion in the IPO of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd to help with its heavy debt burden, aims to re-launch the float as soon as next week, the sources said.

It is tentatively looking to price the deal on September 23 and list the unit on September 30, one source said.

AB InBev and Budweiser APAC did not respond to requests for immediate comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the information was private. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; editing by Jason Neely)