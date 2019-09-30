AB InBev Asia unit set to open up 1.5% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific unit Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd were set to open up 1.5% on their market debut in Hong Kong on Monday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, last week raised about $5 billion in the world’s second-biggest IPO this year, after pricing the Hong Kong float at the bottom of a marketed range.

Shares of Budweiser APAC, whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, were set to open up at HK$27.40, compared to its IPO price of HK$27 per share. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Alun John; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)