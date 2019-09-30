Hot Stocks
September 30, 2019 / 1:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

AB InBev Asia unit set to open up 1.5% in Hong Kong debut

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific unit Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd were set to open up 1.5% on their market debut in Hong Kong on Monday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, last week raised about $5 billion in the world’s second-biggest IPO this year, after pricing the Hong Kong float at the bottom of a marketed range.

Shares of Budweiser APAC, whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, were set to open up at HK$27.40, compared to its IPO price of HK$27 per share. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Alun John; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below