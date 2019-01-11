AB InBev declines comment on report of Asian business IPO

BRUSSELS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, declined to comment on a report that it was considering a flotation of part of its Asian operations, adding that it remained committed to its business in the region.

“In line with our culture, we always look at opportunities to optimise our business and drive long-term growth and we are very committed to our business in the Asia-Pacific region and excited about the potential of this geography,” an AB InBev spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Alastair Macdonald)