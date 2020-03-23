Asahi delays AB Inbev Australia deal to Q2

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would delay the planned closure of a deal to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Australian operations to the second quarter because antitrust authorities had yet to approve the deal.

AB Inbev, the world’s largest brewer, agreed last July to sell its Australian subsidiary, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), to Asahi for $11 billion.

The deal was originally set to close in the first quarter. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)