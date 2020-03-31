Australian regulator approves Asahi-AB Inbev $11 bln Australia deal

April 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it will not oppose Asahi Group Holdings Ltd buying Anheuser Busch InBev’s domestic operations for $11 billion, after the Japanese firm agreed to sell some of its beer and cider brands.

Under the pledge with Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission, Asahi will sell its Stella Artois and Beck’s beer brands and Strongbow, Bonamy’s and Little Green cider brands.

The ACCC also said it will need to approve future buyer of the beer and cider brands. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)