Australia's competition watchdog flags concerns about Asahi-CUB deal

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator on Thursday said it has preliminary concerns about Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd’s proposed acquisition of domestic brewer Carlton & United Breweries.

“The proposed acquisition would combine the two largest suppliers of cider in a highly concentrated market,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

In July this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said it is selling its Australian operations to Asahi for $11 billion. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)