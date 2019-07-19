Debt-heavy AB InBev agrees Australian unit sale to Asahi

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Australian operations to Japan’s Asahi and was still interested in reviving the stalled flotation of its Asian business.

The Belgium-based brewer, weighed down by debt after its 2016 acquisition of nearest rival SABMiller, said it had agreed to divest its Australian subsidiary, Carlton & United Breweries, for A$16.0 billion ($11.3 billion) in enterprise value. ($1 = 1.4150 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)