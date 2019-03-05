UPDATE 1-AB InBev Chairman Goudet to step down next month

(Updates with response from AB InBev)

March 5 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev’s chairman Olivier Goudet said on Tuesday he was stepping down from the brewer’s board to devote more time to his job as CEO of investment firm JAB Holdings.

Goudet’s resignation was first reported by the Financial Times, which cited concerns among the brewer’s board about JAB’s acquisition activity. It quoted one source saying the board was concerned its beverage holdings had become too close to those of AB InBev, maker of Stella Artois and Budweiser beer.

“I can confirm that I have decided to step down from my position on the board of AB InBev in order to devote more time to my growing responsibilities as Managing Partner and CEO of JAB Holding Co,” Goudet said in a statement.

The statement was sent to Reuters by a JAB spokesman.

Anheuser-Busch InBev said Goudet would step down after an annual shareholders’ meeting set for April 24 and that a successor, along with new board members, would be announced in due course.

“The board’s succession plan has been developed since last year and we have been working with Mr Goudet on a smooth transition,” the Belgium-based company added. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London Editing by Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)