AB InBev resumes talks to sell German beers Hasseroeder, Diebels

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch InBev’s German unit said it was resuming talks to sell its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as a planned sale to financial investor CK Corporate Finance has stalled.

* “CK Corporate Finance Group has so far not been able to meet all the contractual conditions to complete the transaction by mid-2018,” AB Inbev Deutschland said in a statement on Monday.

* It said it was holding talks with selected interested parties in parallel to the sale to CK Corporate Finance Group.

* “It is important to us now to make clear to all involved parties that we are actively working on alternatives and looking at offers, especially with an eye to our staff, brands and sites,” it said.

* It said its goal was still a sale of the two beer brands and the associated breweries. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine)