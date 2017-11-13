FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

AB InBev to replace head of North America division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, said on Monday it would replace the head of its North America division at the start of next year.

The company said in a statement that Joao Castro Neves had decided to step down and his place would be taken on January 1, 2018 by Michel Doukeris, currently the chief sales officer.

“The US is our most important market and we recognize the need to continue to focus on driving topline growth across our portfolio,” said AB InBev chief executive Carlos Brito. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

