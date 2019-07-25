AB InBev beats earnings expectations as beer sales spike

BRUSSELS, July 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, beat earnings expectations in the second quarter after beer sales grew at their fastest pace in five years.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said on Thursday that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 9.4% on a like-for-like basis to $5.86 billion, compared with the $5.73 billion consensus based on Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)