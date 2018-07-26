AB InBev beats expectations with World Cup boost

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, grew earnings by more than expected in the second quarter with a solid boost from the soccer World Cup to sales in western Europe, Brazil, Mexico and China.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said on Thursday that revenue and core profit would rise strongly this year, with growth accelerating in the rest of the year.

Second-quarter core profit (EBTIDA) rose 7.0 percent on a like-for-like basis to $5.57 billion, above the average figure in a Reuters poll of $5.49 billion.