Market News
May 7, 2019 / 5:17 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

AB InBev confirms it is looking at partial listing of Asian business

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, confirmed reports on Tuesday that it was looking into listing a minority stake in its Asian operations in order to create a regional consumer goods champion.

The announcement, released at the time of first-quarter results, follows reports that the brewer had enlisted banks to work on a partial sale of the Asia-Pacific business.

For the results themselves, the company said first quarter core profit (EBITDA) came in at $4.99 billion, a like-for-like increase of 8.2 percent, but below the average forecast of $5.06 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

